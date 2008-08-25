Live: Beachwood Sparks @ Echoplex, 8.22.08



All photos by David Greenwald

It was a triumphant return to Los Angeles for hometown heroes Beachwood Sparks, reunited after a half-decade off. Not off? The band's chops, which were sharper than ever. Their best material, especially songs from their self-titled debut like "Canyon Ride" and "Silver Morning After," was rich and lush live, alternatively twangy and surreal. They were just as good on Sunday at Sunset Junction, but we'll save that for another post.

Related: Mia Doi Todd at the Echoplex, 8.22.08

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