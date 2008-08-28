O Hipster Runoff, Where Is Thy Sting?

My favorite post-ironic hipster-critiquing hipster blog cut a little too deep today, so I thought I'd share.

Remember when obnoxious people with 'extroverted' personalities tried to tell u that FAMILY GUY was 'the future of comedy', but then they 'grew up a lil' and decided to be into smartComedies like The Office, Judd Apatow films, and full seasons of canceled-but-'friggin-brilliant' comedy series'.

I remember! That was three months ago when I watched all of Freaks and Geeks! Or maybe last summer, when I cruised through three season of Arrested Development.

I think this is why I stopped reading Stuff White People Like.