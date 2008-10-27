Hey Readers, Give Us Topics For Our New Column

While The Rawking Refuses To Stop! has delved into other subjects over the years, from film reviews to Pitchfork bashing to Fonzworth Bentley YouTube videos, our mission remains the same: to expose listeners to great music, be it new jams or could've-been canonical albums. To better accomplish this, we're launching a new Friday column starting this week called Learn to Love. Learn to Love what? Every week, Learn to Love will feature five songs with something in common, whether it's an overview of a band's discography or five picks from a particular year, label or genre. Learn To Love Bossa Nova, for instance, or Learn To Love Ted Leo (not like you don't already). They will be as basic or specific as the subject requires: I'm looking forward to Learn To Love Ryan Adams' 2000-2002 Unreleased Sessions, myself. Like The Canon, Examined, the goal will be to shine a light on under-the-radar artists, scenes and songs and give you, Gentle Reader, an easy starting point to check out something new or delve deeper into something you already dig.

This is where you come in. What do you want to hear? I have a few of these lined up already, of course, but I would love to hear your suggestions. I'll be asking for your picks every week, and the best ones (read: the ones I know enough about to post on) will appear in this space. If your topic makes it, you'll get a shout-out.

So let's get started: E-mail your picks to rawkblog at gmail dot com, and you may see your name in e-print on Friday.

Broken Social Scene - "Lover's Spit" (live 8.07.04): mp3