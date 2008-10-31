What Are You Going To Be For Halloween?

The girlfriend and I are going to be Annie and Alvy in the scene at left. I'm going to talk in the Woody voice all night and repeat the joke about cheating on my metaphysics test.

How 'bout you guys? I'm anticipating a lot of Sarah Palins, pregnant teens (Juno, Briston, Jamie-Lynn, the works) and Jokers out there tonight and praying I manage to avoid any misguided Joe The Sexy Plumbers.

I posted this song yesterday but it's good enough to post a few dozen more times.

Ryan Adams - "Halloween": mp3