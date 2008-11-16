The Week In Rawk, 11.16.08:

Jamz: Learn To Love Ben Folds Five; hear a solo piano take on Jon Brion's "Ruin My Day".

News: The Pipettes become a parallel universe Destiny's Child after losing another member; Danger Mouse and James "Shins" Mercer bro down at the Christmas on Mars premiere; Fleet Foxes play a Take Away Show worth taking home.

Film & TV: The new Watchmen trailer is ridiculous.

(Ben Folds photo by David Greenwald)

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The Week in Rawk: Last week's greatest hits. Click below for more.