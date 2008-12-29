New Akron/Family Album Due Spring 2009

Akron/Family -- now one member lighter following the departure of Ryan Vanderhoof -- will drop the follow-up to the hippy-dippy Love is Simple in the spring, Miles Eaton told Gothamist today.

"We are finishing mastering it as we speak," he said. "I just got off the phone with Seth, our mastering engineer, and we're just kind of going through it and working out the details on the frequencies. Things that maybe no one else will notice but that we will forever."

The band has become more popular and less weird with each album, a trend I can't say I'm happy about given how mind-alteringly great their debut remains. The live show has similarly degenerated. So no high hopes for this one, but let's keep our fingers crossed.

Photo by David Greenwald

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