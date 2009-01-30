Coachella 2009 Revealed: Moz, Macca and MBV



Okkervil River / photo by David Greenwald

Morrissey's not headlining (though that honor is going to his old pals, the Cure) but he's the guy I'm most excited to see at Coachella 2009, which, absurdly, will also feature Paul McCartney, My Bloody Valentine (finally) and '80s sound-a-likes the Killers, who should seriously play Smiths and Cure covers all night. Other highlights include the Hold Steady, Okkervil River, Fleet Foxes, TV on the Radio, Gang Gang Dance, Amy Winehouse (if she lives), Calexico, Junior Boys, Liars and Jenny Lewis -- not bad at all. I still think spreading them all over three days instead of two is a mistake, but, well, Macca! Peep the full list on Coachella's site.

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