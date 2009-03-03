Live: Le Switch @ WHERE, 2.27.09



All photos by David Greenwald

Le Switch brought their folksy LA pop to Silver Lake's Where last Friday for the opening of Exposure, a photo show for three local scene mainstays. They were as at home on the venue floor as they are on, say, the Echo stage, and the songs no less catchy for their cramped production. Next to the Henry Clay People, Le Switch are LA's most fun band; in our often dour scene, that has to count for something. More photos after the jump and a couple shots of bucket-headed openers Manhattan Murder Mystery as well.

Below, Manhattan Murder Mystery:

Previously: Tonight In LA: Exposure

Previously: Live: Le Switch at the Echo, 5.12.08

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