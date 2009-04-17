Rawkblog Guide To Coachella 2009



Coachella 2006 / photo by David Greenwald

Sigh. I am not going to Coachella today and am totally bummed about it, but such is life and work scheduling. (Plus, I'm still recovering from last night's My Bloody Valentine ear/mind obliteration.) But as with last year's hour-by-hour guide, I've put together a handy schedule for you (in case you don't already know which bands to see, you tasteful Rawkblog reader, you) after the jump.

Update: If you can't make the festivities, ATT's Blue Room is webcasting live all weekend.

FRIDAY:

1:25 p.m.: Alberta Cross, Outdoor Theater

2:30 p.m.: Gui Borrato, Sahara Tent

2:50 p.m.: We Are Scientists, Coachella Stage

3:40 p.m.: Bathroom break, see Steve Aoki if you must, get crowd placement for the Hold Steady

4:30 p.m.: The Hold Steady, Mojave Tent; love life

5:30 p.m.: The Ting Tings, Sahara Tent

6:10 p.m.: Conor Oberst and the Gram Parsons Tribute Band (sorry), Outdoor Theater

6:15 p.m.: Dinner break

7:30 p.m.: Leonard Cohen, Outdoor Theater

8:30 p.m. Morrissey, Coachella Stage; LOL so hard at Beirut and Girl Talk playing this hour, DO NOT BE A HIPSTER AND GO SEE THEM WHILE THE MOZZER IS PLAYING "THERE IS A LIGHT THAT NEVER GOES OUT"

10 p.m.: Paul McCartney, Coachella Stage

SATURDAY:

11 a.m.: Vomit from dehydration

12 p.m.: Eat the biggest burrito; poop

1:45 p.m.: Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti, Mojave Tent

2:30 p.m.: Liars, Outdoor Theater

3:40 p.m.: Drive-By Truckers, Outdoor Theater

4:05 p.m.: Dr. Dog, Mojave Tent

4:55 p.m. - 8:15 p.m.: Chill at the Outdoor Theater and See Superchunk, Calexico and Fleet Foxes

8:15 p.m.: Dinner break

8:45 p.m.: Toss-up: M.I.A., Coachella Theater or Junior Boys, Gobi Tent (probably the Jrs)

9:50 p.m.: Jenny Lewis, Outdoor Theater

10:25 p.m.: The Killers, Coachella Stage; decide inevitably that we are dancer.

SUNDAY:

12:45 p.m.: Vivian Girls, Mojave Tent

1:45 p.m.: No Age, Mojave Tent

2:25 p.m.: Regret making the mistake of seeing lo-fi acts in daylight, outdoors

2:35 p.m.: Okkervil River, Coachella Stage

3 p.m.: The Gaslight Anthem, Outdoor Theater

3:45 p.m.: Lupe Fiasco, Coachella Stage

4:05 p.m.: Lykke Li, Outdoor Theater

5 p.m.: Peter Bjorn And John, Coachella Stage until they play "Young Folks"; dinner break

5:50 p.m.: Clipse, Gobi Tent; consider skipping the best live act in hip-hop for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs or Antony and the Boring Sophomore Album; make the right decision

6:35 p.m.: Catch the end of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Coachella Stage

7 p.m.: Devendra Banhart, Gobi Tent

7:50 p.m.: My Bloody Valentine, Coachella Stage

9 p.m.: Having seen the face of God, wander around dazed; consider taking more drugs

9:25 p.m.: The Cure, Coachella Stage

11 p.m.: Exhausted, bloated and hung-over, try to sum up the entire glorious weekend in a single 140-character Twitter post; end up with "I AM A GOLDEN GOD #Coachella" and pass out

Vivian Girls - "Where Do You Run To": mp3

Fleet Foxes - "White Winter Hymnal": mp3

The Hold Steady - "Your Little Hoodrat Friend": mp3

Previously: Live: Coachella 2006 Day 1 | Day 2

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