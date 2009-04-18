Video: "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" Footage

From Mr. Michael Bay himself: A bromantic scene between Shia LaBeouf and Bumblebee (spoiler: The Beef makes a grown robot cry), Megan Fox undressing, and a sizzle reel's worth of ridiculous-looking action shots. I'll be honest, I was a big fan of the first Transformers. It was a big-budget popcorn movie done right: Giant robots, explosions, a goofy young star and moments of laugh-out-loud legitimate comedy amid the Autobots-fueled property destruction. All that and the most nonsensical plot imaginable, but in a movie about cars that can turn into robots... from space!, I'm willing to suspend my disbelief. Judging by these clips, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen embraces the same goofball Shia/explosion ratio as its predecessor. Sold! The film is due June 24.