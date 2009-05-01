Video: Bill Callahan - "Rococo Zephyr" (Live)

The older I get, the less patience I have for the kind of slow-moving folk that held me so raptly in high school. But Bill Callahan, formerly Smog, is utterly captivating in this recent record store concert, the intertwined beauty of his guitar playing and bemused baritone making for a staggering reminder of what a solo performer can do. I hopped on the Callahan train late with 2005's A River Ain't Too Much To Love; both that release and his new album, the like-minded Sometimes I Wish We Were An Eagle, capture a musician -- some 13 albums in -- still very much in his prime.