First Look: Tin Man - "Cool Wave" EP

The Cool Wave EP is extremely chilled out -- so downtempo that at times, it barely registers a pulse. But Tin Man's minimalist electro gains evocative scope through Johannes Auvinen's sandy vocals. "Without the sun, we can go on," he mumble-sings from inside a refridgerator on "California," the kind of autumnal doom and gloom more often found over muted guitars -- as with last year's Crushed Stars album, or the One AM Radio's gauzier material. Elsewhere, he ponders the distance between L.A. and heaven. But Auvinen narrates his existential crises over barely there beats, leaving Cool Wave both light and dark enough for ponderous summer nights.

Tin Man - "Constant Confusion": mp3

(Buy Cool Wave from Tin Man)

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