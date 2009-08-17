Let's Hang Out And Stay Up Late For "Wall Of Ice"

Assuming the extremely dubious new Radiohead EP drops tomorrow, it should be coming momentarily -- In Rainbows arrived around 10 p.m. PST in 2007, if that's any indication. Let's chat in this thread and/or on Twitter with #wallofice until we get sleepy and succumb to inevitable disappointment. (Update: Did some detective work and if this thing exists, it would probably be at this address: http://www.waste.uk.com/Store/waste-radiohead-did-35-10064-wall+of+ice+digital.html. This points to a jacket. 10065 doesn't exist. Off to bed. NICE HOAX (!??!?), JERKS.)