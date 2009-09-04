Live: Division Day @ Spaceland, 9.02.09

All photos by David Greenwald

Is there a better feeling in music fandom than watching a great band get better? Division Day's long touring hiatus didn't leave them sounding anything close to rusty on Wednesday night; quite the opposite. With a tremendous sophomore album under their belts, the local quartet was rejuvenated and newly confident, commanding the kind of sound and presence that by all rights should find them stepping up to the Fonda or the El Rey next time around. The new songs were even better live, bolstered by a twin guitar attack and the swagger of a group that knows its strengths. The tour's just begun -- don't miss these guys, America.

Division Day – “Chalk Lines”: mp3

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