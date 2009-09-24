Video: "Some Days Are Better Than Others" Trailer

Some Days are Better than Others (trailer) from matt mccormick on Vimeo.

There are some obvious LOLs here -- the Shins' James Mercer playing Zach Braff in Garden State, basically -- but other than that, upcoming indie flick Some Days Are Better Than Others looks enjoyably dour and sensuously lensed. But really, I just want to mention that it's from the producers of Wendy and Lucy, a really gritty, heartbreaking movie about homelessness and desperation in America with a subtle, masterful performance from Michelle Williams. (I wrote a bit about it in last year's Oscar piece.) Go see that first -- it may or may not change your life, but it'll open your eyes.