Zooey Deschanel's Singing Debut?

Did we know about this? Before Elf... before She & Him... there was 2002's The New Guy, a certifiable lollercoaster of a movie starring the skinny dude from Road Trip and featuring a gratuitous Eliza Dushku bikini dance sequence. But more importantly (for blog geek-out purposes) it also spotlights a young, blonde Zooey Deschanel showing off her vocal chops in a couple of funky scenes. Somewhere in America, future husband Ben Gibbard was recording "Such Great Heights" and totally watching this movie.