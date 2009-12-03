Best of the Decade: eMusic's Suprisingly Great List
eMusic's best of the decade list is, at once, interesting, broad enough to please us indie kids but idiosyncratic enough to excite, and the product of actual taste -- not a number-mashing staff vote. At least so it appears. A few missteps, of course (seriously, fuck Bon Iver and his ever-steadier place in the hipster canon), but dudes have made the best big-ticket list of this kind yet, Pitchfork included. Check it out. (Rawkblog's own picks are here.)