Kill Rock Stars Reissuing Two Elliott Smith Classics

Roman Candle, remastered by New Moon dude Larry Crane, and From a Basement on the Hill are due out next year from Elliott Smith's old home, Kill Rock Stars, which previously released Elliott Smith, Either/Or and New Moon. The charm of Roman Candle is the lo-fi recording quality, of course, but it'll be nice to have it on vinyl. Plus, the label just released an official version of Jackpot Sessions demo "Cecilia/Amanda" -- grab it at Pitchfork. Update: Kill Rock Stars tells me via Twitter that Interscope still has the rights to the unreleased Basement-era material, so a New Moon sequel is out of their hands (and my guess is, if it comes out at all, it won't be until the 10th anniversary of his death in 2013).