This Weekend In L.A.: Waved Out, Slumberland Anniversary, Guy Blackman



Rose Melberg in October 2009 / photo by David Greenwald

And you thought SXSW was a wild week. This weekend's concert action kicks off today with Aquarium Drunkard, The Echo and KXLU's "Waved Out" all-ages festival at the Echo and Echoplex, featuring Surfer Blood, Best Coast, Dirt Dress, Gamble House, Active Child and a full array of interesting upcoming acts. The inaugural effort kicks off at 3 p.m. for a mere $12.

On Sunday, twee gurus are in for a treat: Aussie songwriter Guy Blackman, the Crayon Fields (who were ace in Austin) and the Finches will all play an afternoon gig at the Echo Curio at 3 p.m. The show should wrap up just in time to make your way over to the Echo for the totally insane SLumberland Records 20th anniversary show, which features modern indie-pop winners Pants Yell! and Devon Williams as well as, incredibly, a reunion show from Rose Melberg's Go Sailor and fellow '90s icons Henry's Dress and Boyracer -- and four other bands! Having seen Rose, one of my all-time favorite songwriters, twice in L.A. last year after her decade-long absence from our fair city, having her back once more seems almost too good to be true. (Softies reunion in 2011? Fingers crossed!)

More L.A. dates (and add 'em to your Google Calendar!) here.