Going to England/In The City

I leave tomorrow for London and Manchester, where I'll be speaking with Pitchfork's Ryan Schreiber, Drowned in Sound's Sean Adams and others on a panel about "Blogging in the U.S.A." at In The City. We're up to bat on Wednesday afternoon, if you'll be at the festival. I'm still taking both LDN suggestions and ITC band recommendations. Pre-scheduled posts and reviews will continue as usual next week because I love you. Will sneak in some ITC show coverage when/where I can and -- if you still care! -- I'll try to wrap up the Matador 21 photos. Phew!

The National - "England" (live): mp3