New Music: Tennis - 'Marathon'

<a href="http://tennis.bandcamp.com/track/marathon">Marathon by Tennis</a>

The whole girl-fronted garage band sings '50s doo-wop thing's about as flat as Matador at 21 champagne at this point, but Tennis have a few things in their favor: A good chunk of this song avoids the cliched guitars in favor of sweet melody, and charismatic singer Alaina Moore's vocals sound like they're just itching to escape from Best Coast dissatisfaction to happier, more confident climes. The A-side of this Underwater Peoples 7" gets a bit noisier, but fingers crossed Tennis goes hi-fi on its January 2011 debut.