Radio Dept.'s 'Passive Aggressive' tracks revealed

I was expecting the Radio Dept.'s Passive Aggressive: Singles 2002-2010 to serve as a Belle & Sebastian Push Barman-style compilation, but instead, it's sort of a greatest hits for their multitude of singles and EPs. So we get "Pulling Our Weight," but not that EP's other four tracks; Annie Laurie's title track and "Taget," but not the spiky "Falafel."

The absence of certain songs in the 2011-due set seems weirder given the presence of a number of album tracks ("Ewan," "The Worst Taste in Music," "David," etc.) also, yes, released as singles, so this is half a little disappointing, half encouragement to pick up their various (extremely worthwhile) EPs. The full track list after the jump. Oh, and by the way, the band is playing the El Rey on February 16 and I am already waiting in line.

Disc 1

01 Why Won't You Talk About It?

02 Where Damage Isn't Already Done

03 Annie Laurie

04 Ewan

05 Pulling Our Weight

06 This Past Week

07 The Worst Taste in Music

08 We Made the Team

09 Bachelor Kisses

10 Freddie and the Trojan Horse

11 David

12 Heaven's on Fire

13 Never Follow Suit

14 The New Improved Hypocrisy

Disc 2:

01 Liebling

02 We Would Fall Against the Tide

03 You and Me Then?

04 Peace of Mind

05 Tåget

06 Slottet

07 What You Sell

08 Mad About the Boy

09 Closing Scene

10 Messy Enough

11 The Idle Urban Contemporaries

12 All About Our Love

13 On Your Side

14 The One

(Via Pitchfork)