Video: Hosannas - 'When We Were Young'

Hosannas - When We Were Young from hosannas portland on Vimeo.

There's not a lot to Hosannas' video to "When We Were Young" -- eggs, basically -- but through a combination of conflicting textures, cinematography and broken yolks, it manages to be disconcertingly visceral. The music, too, is a gooey, gross affair, all Chewbacca synthesizers hugging it out with Women-like guitar distortion. Almost as good as that Killers song. The Portland band's Together came out last year; stream it in full after the jump