New Music: Two If By Sea – ‘Apron of Flowers,’ ‘Westbound Train’

Like the Clientele's early, more whispery work, Two If By Sea's "Apron of Flowers" jangles under a London fog -- though the band hails from London, Ontario. The song's not much more than a handful of chords and featherweight percussion, but its loveliness belies any considerations of heft. The same is true for compilation single "Westbound Train," which adds a Yo La Tengo synthesizer and ironic dance groove to the mix to charming, reverb-swaddled effect.

Two If By Sea - "Apron of Flowers": mp3

Two If By Sea - "Westbound Train": mp3

(The band's Staysail EP is out now on February Records.)