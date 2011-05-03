Video: Herman Dune - 'Tell Me Something I Don't Know

The new song from Herman Dune's upcoming album, Strange Moosic, is, yes, a Herman Dune song: an easy melody and a familiar phrase for a chorus, underlined by thoughtful verses, bittersweet humor and chugging guitar chords. As usual, it's very good. Even better is the accompanying video, which features an adorable yeti puppet-thing and Rawkblog hero/handsome man Jon Hamm being his charm-radiating self. (Via TwentyFourBit)

Previously: More Herman Dune