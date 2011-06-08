New Music: Spider - 'I'll Go In Your Boat'

"You're the one for me," Jane Herships sings on "I'll Go In Your Boat," her voice trembling with emotion. Even if she didn't close the song with the dagger in the heart of "maybe you can come around sometime," there's no mistaking the message. The song, a bedroom recording from a set of them Herships has dubbed The Home Record, is clothed in soft, wistful folk fabrics, more Mazzy Star than She & Him. But where do you go to, my lovely?

I'll go in your boat by spidersongs