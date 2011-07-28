New Music: Matty Fasano - 'Unkind,' 'Unusual'

As we wait for ARMS to show off their Summer Skills, bassist Matty Fasano has made his solo debut: a digital 7" featuring two somber piano ballads. It's more dour and minor key than ARMS' crackling indie-rock, with Radiohead's quietest moments ("Pyramid Song") or Liam Singer's overlooked, intermittent genius the closest references. Hope there's more on the way -- so long as it doesn't distract from that day job. (The tracks were also engineered by sometime-P4kers Matt LeMay and Nick Sylvester, guaranteeing this a future 7.6.)

Matty Fasano - "Unkind": mp3

Matty Fasano - "Unusual": mp3

(Follow Fasano on Bandcamp)