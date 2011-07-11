Tonight in L.A.: Rawkblog presents LA Font

My favorite L.A. garage band celebrates its single release tonight at the Silverlake Lounge, as sponsored by Rawkblog. They will be loud and charming. There's more of the latter in this interview/performance video they did with BestNewBands.com (did Pitchfork not trademark that yet?), in which Danny Bobbe does his unintentional best Conor Oberst impression during "Blood Orange." Also, hey, Ravens & Chimes will join them for their first L.A. date in like three years! Sell your copy of The Suburbs back to Origami and come give them beer money.