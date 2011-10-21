New Music: Stone Darling - 'Baby Come Home'

Just when you think you know L.A.'s Stone Darling, they surprise you. Are the band the blue-eyed funk masters of their "Can You Get To That" cover? Are they the straight-ahead fuzz rockers of "I Stopped Missing You Today"? Or something else entirely? "Baby Come Home" finds them exploring the limits of garage rock, blanketing tom-tom percussion and a distorted major-key guitar riff with twangy harmonies and lyrics straight from the country-rock songbook. It's a striking combination -- if anyone's ever done Jesus and Mary Chain versions of Dolly Parton songs, I have yet to hear them, but this is a nice start.

<a href="http://stonedarling.bandcamp.com/track/baby-come-home">Baby Come Home by stone darling</a>

Previously: L.A. Unheard: Stone Darling