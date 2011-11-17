New Music: Pageants - 'Edible Rust'



Via

It's still unclear how much Rebecca Coleman's departure will affect Avi Buffalo. After a near-perfect debut album, Avi's been floating around East L.A., playing shows with rappers and uploading bizarro bedroom recordings to Soundcloud; not exactly the harbinger of a glorious LP2. Coleman, though, soldiers on: her new band, Pageants, plays the sort of bright, yelpy indie-pop Avi Buffalo did in its less guitar-heroic moments, and "Edible Rust" may be the band's best yet. Real Estate fans will catch similar vibes from the jangling chords, but it's Coleman's shrill voice that shines like a lighthouse through its mellow shell. Chill if you must, but "Edible Rust" is the sound of a band catching fire.

Edible Rust (Radio Edit) by pageants

(More about Pageants on their website)