New Music: The Lake Poets - 'How Do You Love Me?'

The Lake Poets make no bones about being sad young Romantics -- they're called the Lake Poets -- but if acoustic guitars, foreign male singers and lyrics about burgeoning relationships are your thing, you've come to the right place.

"How Do You Love Me?" is a sweet, tuneful ballad, the sort of song that squeezes its way onto mix tapes and between your ears before you can say, "Because you have that cute British accent!"

<a href="http://thelakepoets.bandcamp.com/track/how-do-you-love-me">How Do You Love Me? by The Lake Poets</a>

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