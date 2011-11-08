Review: Atlas Sound - 'Parallax'

I reviewed Atlas Sounds' excellent new album for the A.V. Club:

Cox side-project Atlas Sound, with its bedroom genesis and intimate intent, has always felt like his refuge. Parallax, Cox’s third Atlas full-length, is as attentively produced as 2009’s superbly spacey Logos, but the songs shed some of his usual studio trickery in favor of broad melodies and open chords.

Read the full review at the A.V. Club.

Atlas Sound - "Te Amo": mp3

(Parallax is out today on 4AD)

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