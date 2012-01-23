Video: Fiona Apple - 'Paper Bag'

I spent most of last night watching Fiona Apple performance videos on YouTube. She's so remarkable live, so intelligent and brave, that the performances shine on despite the long-lost layers of video quality that the clips may have had upon their original airings. Nevertheless, it should be a crime for her Vevo page to carry the official video for "Paper Bag" -- directed by P.T. Anderson during their late '90s romance, and featuring adorable choreography, kids in Dick Tracy suits and Fiona Apple smiling -- in anything less than 1080p. I'd never seen it; until last night, I didn't know it existed. A few more Apple hits from my video surfing after the jump.