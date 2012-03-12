Download Rawkblog's Unofficial SXSW Music Guide For Free

Today only: in celebration of the start of my favorite week of the year, you can download the PDF of my e-book, SXSW Music 2012: The Unofficial Survival Guide, for free.

Left-click for the download link. It'll go dark at 5 p.m. PT. Share it with your pals. Read it on the plane. One update: it's supposed to be rainy this week, so bring an umbrella.

All profits from e-book sales have been funding Waynestock II, our day party on Thursday at the Jackalope with Lissy Trullie, Big Deal, North Highlands and more. We're still in the red -- if you have a few bucks handy, please consider making a donation below. To the dozens who've bought it: thank you!

You can still buy it as a PDF from Gumroad and as a Kindle e-book on Amazon.

Here's what people are saying:

Good deal! RT @daverawkblog: I wrote a 13-page SXSW 2012 survival guide PDF. Get it for $1, help fund our party: gumroad.com/l/YZMB — The Hype Machine (@hypem) March 7, 2012

finally bought my @daverawkblog sxsw survival guide. you should do so too. only a dollar! gumroad.com/l/YZMB — Kyle Dean Reinford (@kyledreinford) March 9, 2012