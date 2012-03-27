New Music: Standard Fare - 'Girlfriend'



Photo by Tom Martin

"I don't like your girlfriend," Standard Fare's Emma Kupa sings to open "Girlfriend," but it's no Avril cover: "Not everyone has encyclopedic knowledge of music," she winks a few lines later as the song erupts into low-end-heavy guitars. For me, no band is dissecting relationships better than Standard Fare right now -- this year's excellent Out of Sight, Out of Town follows the flawless Noyelle Beat with another set of witty but heartfelt narratives. The new track's a one-off single for Wiaiwya Records' 2012 7" series, which includes releases by fellow UK acts Allo Darlin', Wave Pictures and others. Standard Fare's three-track "Girlfriend" single is out June 7.

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