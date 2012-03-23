Rawkblog Programming Note: Where To Find News Posts

Without turning Rawkblog into a full-on fan site, I've always tried to keep you up to date on the latest from a few select bands -- Ryan Adams, Jon Brion, etc. Sometimes that news is better suited to Twitter-length posts, but I'd like to them archived here to make things easier for everybody. So: quick link-based posts ("aggregation," if you will) will be tagged "Links" and won't clutter up the homepage. They'll still show up in the Rawkblog RSS feed, so if you're a daily clicker and want to see them, you should grab that. RSS people: I doubt I'll end up flooding you here, but I do plan on doing more now. If it's too much, just say so. I'm here to serve. I'll leave you with a note from our hero:

@daverawkblog holy crap! May the power of Zeus be with you! — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) March 20, 2012