Photos: Brokechella 2012

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Credit where it's due: Brokechella was a big success. Starry Kitchen's food was delicious, drinks were cheap, it wasn't too crowded, the sound was pretty good for a downtown warehouse and the bands played to win. (Bonus points for an extremely photo-friendly lighting set up.) As expected, LA Font, yOya and Big Moves were terrific -- the latter act's set was far too short given Big Moves' effective-now hiatus, but their energy won't be forgotten. Go buy all their music, won't you?

All photos by David Greenwald.