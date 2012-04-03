Rawkblog Presents: Brokechella 2012



From left: yOya, LA Font and Big Moves / Photos by David Greenwald

With our successful SXSW party behind us and the summer festival season mouth-wateringly close, Rawkblog is proud to be a sponsor of Brokechella 2012, an alternative to that paycheck-eating event down in the desert. Brokechella is a wallet-friendly $5 show at downtown L.A.'s Six01 Studios with a number of Rawkblog favorites, including LA Font, Big Moves, yOya and the Dead Ships, as well as Rumspringa, Infantree and more. The first 300 hundred people through the doors will get a swag bag (Justin Bieber not included), and the Collaborative Arts L.A.-presented fest will also feature a photo booth and deliciousness from Pop Chips, Jarritos and more.

Hope you can make it. Tickets are on sale now at Brokechella.com. You can follow Brokechella on Twitter, Tumblr, and like cARTel on Facebook for upcoming announcements on jams, food and fun in the weeks to come.

Big Moves - "Groundbreaking Studies": mp3

LA Font - "Sharks": mp3

yOya - "Lovers On": mp3

Watch the teaser video and see the event poster below: