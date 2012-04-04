Video: Wilco - 'The Whole Love'

Whole Love from Spencer Tweedy on Vimeo.

Directed by precocious Wilco scion (and my Tumblr friend, I think?!) Spencer Tweedy, starring fashion blogger and Rookie runner Tavi. Rookie is allegedly a site for teenage girls but actually, it's for everybody who doesn't want to live in a world of mean, snobby, close-minded people. I suggest a bookmark, as well as following Tweedy and Joey Pfeifer's voraciously readable Unrequired Listening project. Oh, and this is still a really good song from the album of the same name.

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