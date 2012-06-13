New Music: Cuffs - 'Private View'

As the sequel to Pants Yell!, the Andrew Churchman-led band Cuffs has distanced itself only slightly: the music is louder, noisier, more unbuttoned. Punk as it almost gets, it's still catchy, sensitive-dude indie pop. As it should be. I'd say the Pants Yell! catalog is one of the key indie-pop discographies of the last decade -- with a mere three albums, Chuchman has a lot left to say. Here's "Private View," the newer band's second single -- the vinyl's available now and comes with a download code. The band infuriatingly isn't selling just tracks, but so it goes.

<a href="http://cuffs.bandcamp.com/album/private-view-7">Private View 7&quot; by CUFFS</a>

(Pants Yell! photo by David Greenwald)