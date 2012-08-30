Video: Memoryhouse - 'Little Expressionless Animals'

1) I never tire of these Take-Away Show clones, which run the same formula every time because it keeps producing tremendous results. It is extremely pleasant to be reminded that all great music requires is a handful of instruments and a compelling performance -- not massive speakers, not a light show, not a crowd of thousands, not back-up dancers, though all those things are nice. They Shoot Music Don't They is a current favorite, as is Watch Listen Tell.

2) Memoryhouse's debut album remains a really lovely effort that deserves a little more attention, or perhaps just more attention by people who like the Clientele. I reviewed it for eMusic and interviewed the band for a feature on lo-fi acts heading to the studio.