From the sound of things, Beat Easton's debut EP is an unsurfaced classic from 1997, lost in a 7" bin between Ida and Death Cab for Cutie. It shivers with winter chill, its dry-mic'd double-tracked vocals only fogged by singer Callum's breath. And the guitars, brittle with treble, immune to any moisture in the studio? It's enough to make a slowcore fan weep over lost possibilities. But Beat Easton is in fact a new band, a DIY UK quartet who may still have the best debut album of 2014 ahead of them. Go ahead, cry those tears of joy. (via Greg Katz, as usual.)

<a href="http://beateaston.bandcamp.com/album/beat-easton">beat easton by beat easton</a>