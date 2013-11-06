Premiere: LA Font - 'Blood Orange'

We've talked about LA Font. You know the deal. Electric guitars. Yelping. Charisma. Los Angeles. Romance. Heartache. Bad decisions. Wit that cuts both ways. There's real anguish to "Blood Orange," a fruit not chosen here for its sweetness. The band's capable of open flame but these are coals half-burned, the music slow and sore enough to know when something's been lost.

LA Font's sophomore album is called Diving Man and it is better than every post-Titanic Leonardo DiCaprio performance except Catch Me If You Can, which was quite charming. Pre-order it on Bandcamp.