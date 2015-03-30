Treefort Music Fest 2015: The full recap

I spent the last five days at the Treefort Music Fest in Boise, Idaho seeing bands from Built to Spill to Portland acts I'd barely heard of. It was pretty great. Here's all my Oregonian coverage:

26 things we learned at the 2015 Treefort Music Festival

Sunday: TV on the Radio, Like a Villain and more

An indie rock orchestra goes epic at Band Dialogue III

Saturday: Mascaras, Hip Hatchet and more

Friday: Built to Spill, Summer Cannibals and more

Thursday: Cymbals Eat Guitars, Happyness, There is No Mountain and more

I finally heard a Pono Player

Wednesday: Divers, Turquoise Jeep and more