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Episode 37: Pretty Little Liars S06E08, 'FrAmed'
Aria's art disaster, a new villain (or two!) and the return of Red Coat.
Archives: July, 2015
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Episode 36: Pretty Little Liars S06E07
Charles' birthday, Mike's return and more Pretty Little Liars madness.
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Episode 35: Pretty Little Liars S06E06 + Carly Rae Jepsen
Wait, Charles is alive?!
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This is what a correction looks like
Collected thoughts on censorship, political correctness, Amy Schumer and social justice warfare.
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Episode 34: Pretty Little Liars S06E05 / True Detective S2E2
This week's podcast: The final word on Charles and why 'True D' is terrible now.