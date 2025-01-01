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Rawkblog in 2026 (Welcome)
Here lies a music blog, and other things.
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Normalize and reset CSS as a base, not an extra
Working through how to integrate normalizations and resets directly into CSS styles instead of writing over them for a deeper understanding and cleaner code.
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E10
The Professor enters the picture as the new "A" as Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists comes to its first season conclusion. Dave and Dom weigh in on the season's hits and misses, its deeper themes, and the emotional journey of Alison DiLaurentis.
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Carly Rae Jepsen - 'Dedicated' Album Review
This is what it sounds like when you give Carly Rae Jepsen a sword.
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E09
Taylor thinks she's found her brother's killer, Mona realizes she's made a mistake, the Perfectionists prepare to lose everything, and Dave and Dom try to figure out what this show is trying to say.
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E08 / Game of Thrones Feelings
Dave and Dom talk mostly about being disappointed in Game of Thrones and (finally) get into the latest Pretty Little Liars episode at the 30-minute mark. It was good!
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E07
Mona learns about the art of math, Dylan faces his toughest choice yet, and Caitlin realizes she likes tacos more than pizza.
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How I semi-automated our podcast workflow
Tagging, encoding, and uploading our podcast files with a single command.
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E06
The truth about Mason, Caitlin makes a political endorsement, and Ava finds her bloom.
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E05
Allison has a dead girl heart to heart with Taylor and the Perfectionists crash into a new level of danger.
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E04
On this week's podcast, The Perfectionists offers its most emotionally deep episode yet.
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E03
The Perfectionists raises the stakes in an episode full of big reveals and growing relationships.