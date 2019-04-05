Setting up Python3 and Pip3 on your Mac
Had a slightly confusing time doing this recently, so here's a brief explanation of how to do this and why you might want to:
Python has several versions, 2 and the newest, 3—up to 3.7 at the time of this writing. On a Mac, your system came with one built in, probably 2.7, which is not what we want to use for installing tools such as Ansible or the AWS command line interface. So let's leave this alone.
We want the latest 3.x version and will install it with Homebrew.
Check current Python status in the terminal (these are all terminal commands!)—you can hit
tab twice after typing "python" to see all the auto-complete options of all the Python installs you may have.
python
This gave me a bunch of stuff. Not super helpful.
which -a python
This is better. Once you have the file paths, you can then check versions like:
/usr/bin/python --version
Installation with Homebrew
Make sure to define the version you want:
brew install python3
This comes with pip3, Python's package installer/manager, which we want for Ansible, etc.
Aliases for pip and python commands
Let's not worry about remembering to type out
pip3 or
python3 by aliasing them from your
.bash_profile:
nano ~/.bash_profile
alias pip='pip3'
alias python='python3'
Re-open the terminal and check that this worked:
pip --version
python --version
Great 👍
Using Pip3-managed tools on the command line
You can now do things like:
pip install ansible
pip install awscli --upgrade --user
(If you don't do the aliasing, you will want to do this:)
pip3 install ansible
Ansible will install itself to your PATH, but aws-cli lands in a Python folder, so we need to add that folder to our Bash profile. Note the version number in the file path.
nano ~/.bash_profile
export PATH="$PATH:~/Library/Python/3.7/bin"
Make sure this worked:
aws --version
aws-cli/1.16.140 Python/3.7.3 Darwin/18.2.0 botocore/1.12.130
Now you're good to go.