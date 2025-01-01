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Setting up Python3 and Pip3 on your Mac
Get the latest version of Python going for use with Ansible, aws-cli and other tools.
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E02
Mona goes back to her PLL rabbit hole, and Alli tries to figure out who she really is—a newly mature and responsible mom, or, um, a wildly reckless decision-maker?
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Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E01
The Pretty Little Grown Men podcast makes a triumphant return to recap Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and talk about the new show's themes of privilege, pressure, and (ahem) murder.
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Flexbox gutters and negative margins, mostly solved
A riskier hack than it looks, but with a few extra steps, we can make (almost) perfect grid-style gutters for Flexbox.
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Loading just-in-time CSS in the Body with WordPress
Getting into progressive CSS rendering with WordPress: easier than you're expecting.
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Gmail is flagging non-HTTPS links in email for spam
Make sure your emails aren't landing in spam folders by updating your signature links.
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I'm speaking at WordCamp Portland and WordCamp Seattle 2018
Giving my performance talk, How to Clean Up the WordPress Database.
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Styling WordPress categories
How to better style and customize WordPress categories and tags in theme templates.
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Add GitHub-style syntax highlighting to your website with Ulysses 13 and CSS
Color-code your code examples without a plugin or JavaScript library, thanks to Ulysses 13's amazing new code blocks.
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First Look: Chapman & Brocker - "Dance Of The Crazy Man"
Chapman & Brocker's 2008 debut is a theatrical, surreal pop swirl that evokes the Beach Boys' existential longing.
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CSS Grid: Understanding grid-gap and fr vs. auto units
Working through CSS Grid's new fractional unit, making it play nice with auto, and why it's time to use grid-gap for all your margins.