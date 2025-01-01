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How I tracked WordPress spam links to their plugin malware
Tracking down a spam function in a rogue version of the Logos Showcase plugin.
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Grading the White House's WordPress website
Turns out the White House uses the same SEO plugin you do.
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My Best Writing of 2017
A funny thing happened on the way to me getting out of the dying business of music journalism: I got laid off, just like everybody else I know. But before that I continued living my personal dream of the '00s.
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Improve MAMP for WordPress local dev with 3 upgrades
Use the ImageMagick image processor, enhance WP-CLI compatibility, and add virtual hosts for better domain names with the MAMP app.
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Stranger Things 2 season recaps
Breaking down every nostalgic episode of Netflix's ambitious sci-fi thriller.
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Episode 78: The Final Episode
David and Dom say goodbye to the podcast on the final episode of Pretty Little Grown Men.
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Make a Simple Sticky Footer with 4 Lines of Flexbox Code: Learn CSS
Solve the sticky footer problem with an easy Flexbox technique.
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Learn Sass: Just the Easy Stuff
Make the switch from CSS to Sass to write cleaner, simpler, stronger code.
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301 Redirects in Apache: HTTPS, WWW, and URL switching
How I moved the Rawkblog.com family over to a single and secure canonical URL.
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Paper As a Second Screen
An analog way to help focus and memory.
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Election Day, and What Came After
An essay about November 8, 2016, the day my heart sunk like a busted submarine.
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Wild Ones - "Paresthesia"
Portland band Wild Ones reveal the first single from new album 'Mirror Touch.'