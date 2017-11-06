Episode 78: The Final Episode
Pretty Little Liars promotional image
Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)

Pretty Little Grown Men says goodbye with the last episode of our podcast. We talk about why we won't be watching the next Pretty Little Liars spin-off, and how hard it is to let zombie pop culture franchises go.

Thank you, thank you, thank you for listening to us for all this time.

Keep up with us: send an email to prettylittlegrownmen@gmail.com and we'll let you know occasionally what we're up to.

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