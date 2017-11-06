Episode 78: The Final Episode
Pretty Little Grown Men says goodbye with the last episode of our podcast. We talk about why we won't be watching the next Pretty Little Liars spin-off, and how hard it is to let zombie pop culture franchises go.
Thank you, thank you, thank you for listening to us for all this time.
Keep up with us: send an email to prettylittlegrownmen@gmail.com and we'll let you know occasionally what we're up to.
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